DOH to hold free surgeries in Aklan

KALIBO, Aklan – The Department of Health (DOH) will conduct a free surgical caravan for indigents in the province.

The two-day operation drive will be from September 26 to 27 at the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in this capital town.

Patients, especially those who need surgeries, were advised to visit their rural health units and/or hospitals before the caravan.

Surgeons from Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) will be at the caravan, according to Provincial Health Officer II Cornelio Cuachon Jr.

“They will provide medical support and assistance for patients who cannot afford to pay for minor and major operations,” said Cuachon.

From September 12 to 19, a cardiopulmonary evaluation will be conducted to identify patients who are fit to undergo surgery. It will be facilitated by the doctors at the Aklan provincial hospital.

Confirmation of surgeries for patients will be on Sept. 25 through issuance of clearances by the WVMC doctors.

In June, the DOH conducted 13 surgical caravans – mostly for thyroid and breast mass patients – in the province.

The expenses will be covered by the DOH medical assistance program and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

Cuachon said there were about 214 patients who need to undergo surgery in the province. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)