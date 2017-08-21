‘Don’t dry your laundry outside’

KALIBO, Aklan – Don’t hang your laundry outside, especially in Boracay.

The Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of Malay wanted to regulate the hanging of laundry on fences and clotheslines near roads or areas visible to passersby.

“An ordinance for this must be enacted,” said SB member Nenette Aguirre-Graf.

Sun drying of tops, sheets, pants, socks, and underwear on clotheslines near roads is common in Malay.

In Boracay, “fences are used as laundry lines. Even underwear are paraded along the roads,” said Graf during the SB’s regular session last week.

Graf, a former barangay captain of Motag, suggested that laundries be hanged at the backyard where passersby cannot see them.

Meanwhile, SB member Floribar Bautista urged fellow councilors to revisit the ordinance regulating stickers, signboards, posters, and political print advertisements in the town. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)