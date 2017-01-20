DOST chief vows more support for MSMEs

SAN JOSE, Antique – Department of Science and Technology (DOST) secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña vowed more support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in this province during the opening of Tek-Tienda on Friday at Robinsons Place Antique.

De la Peña said the department is making available services like training, consultancy and technology upgrading by advancing money for the procurement of equipment. He underscored that these initiatives are in line with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte for DOST to assist in hastening development in the country.

He said MSMEs are the ones that produce goods, generate employment and the key to the development of the region.

The opening of the Tek-Tienda is one way to showcase the products of DOST-assisted MSMEs in Antique, ranging from bread and pastries, hand woven bags and textile.

The DOST kicked off its two-day Techno-Caravan in the province that coincided with the Foundation Day of the University of Antique (UA) in Sibalom on Thursday.

De la Peña led the inauguration of the P3.5-million UA Technology and Livelihood Resource Center/Complementary Food Production Facility donated by the DOST. He was assisted by DOST regional director Rowen Gelonga and UA president Victor Navarra.

DOST also turned over RxBox, StarBooks, One Expert and Nutri Kart to their respective recipients. The Nutri Kart is especially made to transport and sell food products like the Morise or the rice and mongo curls that can be sold to school children. There is also a complementary food composed of rice, mongo, sesame, which is a nutritious blend for babies being produced at UA.

A technology forum was also held; 14 new technologies like the modified handloom weaving machine, hand tractor-attached rice transplanter and hydroseeder were presented.

DOST-Philippine Textile Research Institute director Celia Elumba said an upgraded technology of the modified handloom weaving machine will be given to the Bagtason Weavers Association in Bugasong, Antique for their use.

She further said they found the Bagtason as a vibrant weavers association, which has been a recipient of their various assistance and trainings.

Meanwhile, San Jose mayor Elmer Untaran, during the opening of the Tek-Tienda, expressed his desire to market their products outside Antique.

He believed that their local products like hand woven bags, hats and even food products are of good quality, hence, should be showcased and sold even to other towns.

Untaran disclosed the plan of the municipal government to put up a gift shop at the municipal hall for their products to be more accessible to buyers. (PNA)