DOTr allots P140M for Antique airport

SAN JOSE, Antique – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) allocated P140 million for the development of the Evelio B. Javier Airport in Barangay Funda-Dalipe.

The budget will be used to improve and extend the runway of the airport, said Vice Gov. Edgar Denosta.

The Philippine Airlines conducted an assessment on the airport and said it needs repair.

The provincial government will use P100 million to buy a lot for the expansion of terminals and parking areas.

“The resolution that grants the authority to transfer was already approved by Gov. Rhodora Cadiao, but the memorandum was still being drafted,” Denosta explained.

A separate committee was also created to transact the lot purchase, the vice governor added.

The provincial government is expecting an additional P110 million in 2018 lobbied by Senate committee on finance chairwoman Loren Legarda. (Antique PIO/PN)