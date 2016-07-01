Drinking spree leads to hacking
By: Mae Singuay
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
BACOLOD City – While having a drinking spree, a senior citizen hacked a 30-year-old man on Sunday in Sitio Catmon, Barangay Tayawan, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.
Rodrigo Salendron, a resident of the barangay, died on the spot. He sustained multiple wounds on his body.
Police identified the suspect as Edwin Aniñon, a resident of the place.
Investigation showed that the victim and his live-in partner, Elsa Mahinay, went to Aniñon’s house to drink.
Salendron reportedly got drunk and went wild while holding a bolo which was immediately confiscated by his partner. He got angry and tried to hack the suspect.
Aniñon got a cane cutter and hacked Salendron.
The suspect surrendered himself to the barangay and was turned over to Bayawan City police station./PN