Drinking spree leads to hacking

BACOLOD City – While having a drinking spree, a senior citizen hacked a 30-year-old man on Sunday in Sitio Catmon, Barangay Tayawan, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

Rodrigo Salendron, a resident of the barangay, died on the spot. He sustained multiple wounds on his body.

Police identified the suspect as Edwin Aniñon, a resident of the place.

Investigation showed that the victim and his live-in partner, Elsa Mahinay, went to Aniñon’s house to drink.

Salendron reportedly got drunk and went wild while holding a bolo which was immediately confiscated by his partner. He got angry and tried to hack the suspect.

Aniñon got a cane cutter and hacked Salendron.

The suspect surrendered himself to the barangay and was turned over to Bayawan City police station./PN