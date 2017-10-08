Driver nabbed in drug buy-bust op

BACOLOD City – Police arrested a driver in an illegal drug buy-bust operation in Barangay 2, Siaton, Negros Oriental

The 59-year-old Roberto Amamangpang of Barangay Malabuhan, Siaton was caught after selling shabu to an undercover officer for P500, a police report showed.

The arrest happened on Oct. 6, police said.

Amamangpang was detained at the Siaton police station lockup facility around 1:30 p.m.

He was facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN