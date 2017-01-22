Drug bust nets minors

BACOLOD City – Two minors were among the six people arrested in a drug buy-bust operation in Purok Salmon, Barangay Zone 6, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental.

Both 17-year-olds, the minors — a male and a female — were alleged lovers. The boy was from Barangay Zone 6 while the girl was from Barangay Poblacion 2, Sagay City.

They were turned over to the social services unit of the local government of Cadiz.

Operation targets Joebert Catambis, 24, and wife Mary Jane, 21, were arrested.

Also caught were high school teacher Ma. Quennie Barredo, 33, and Joelito Rona, 22, of Sitio Pasil, Barangay Zone 1, Cadiz City.

Joebert Catambis yielded eight plastic packs of suspected shabu.

All the legal-aged suspects were detained in the Cadiz City police station lockup cell after the operation around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Catambis will be charged with selling prohibited drugs, while the rest, with visiting a drug den./PN