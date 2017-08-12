Drug busts net eight in Brgy 2

BACOLOD City – Eight drug suspects were caught in sting operations in Purok Sigay, Barangay 2.

The 21-year-old Wilfred Laquida was the target of the operation on Friday, police said.

Police Station 2 chief Inspector Benedicto Villarias said they have been monitoring Laquida.

The other suspects were Barangay Bata residents Herminio Reyes and Sunny Paberan, both 44; Barangay Tangub residents Lorenz Agriam, 18 and Eric Marques, 24; Barangay 2 residents Aaron Sauce, 32 and Jayline Tacuyan, 23; and Genevieve Sancho, 34, of Barangay 1.

They were having a potting session when they were arrested, a police report showed.

Recovered from the eight were 15 sachets of shabu, marked money and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were detained and facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN