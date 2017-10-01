Drug buy-bust nets rice mill operator

BACOLOD City – Police arrested a rice mill operator in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Batuan, San Enrique, Negros Occidental.

The 35-year-old Oderon Bandico sold shabu to a poseur buyer for P300 on Sept. 29, a police report showed.

Bandico, a drug surrenderee, was caught around 1:30 p.m. and taken to the San Enrique police station on the same day.

Confiscated from Bandico were a cellphone, drug paraphernalia and P90 cash, police said.

He was detained and faces charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN