‘Drug pusher’ falls in Silay

BACOLOD City – Police arrested a man after selling shabu to an undercover officer in Barangay Mambulac, Silay City, Negros Occidental.

Staged by the Silay City police station, the operation led to the arrest of resident Risty Alimo-ot, 30, around 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 1, a police report showed.

Recovered from Alimo-ot were 14 sachets of shabu including the buy-bust item, P300 marked money, P4,700 cash, drug paraphernalia, and a cellphone.

Alimo-ot was detained and facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN