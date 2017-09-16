Drug suspect falls

BACOLOD City – The No. 3 most wanted drug suspect in the watch list of the San Carlos City police station was nabbed in Barangay 4, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

The 23-year-old Joemarie Marabe was caught after selling shabu to a poseur buyer for P200 on Endrina Street around 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 14, a police report showed.

Recovered from Marabe were two more sachets of shabu, P1,050 cash and drug paraphernalia.

He was detained at the San Carlos City police station lockup facility and facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN