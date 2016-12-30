‘Druggies’ fall in antidrug op

BACOLOD City – Three suspected drug users were arrested yesterday in Purok Sto. Domingo, Barangay Handumanan in this city.

Frank Perez, 28; Jeffrey Layaon, 19; and Jason Gayatao, 18, were collared by the elements of Police Station 2 in a buy-bust operation.

Perez yielded four plastic sachets of suspected shabu and one black coin purse containing P100 cash amount.

Recovered from Gayatao, on the other hand, was a plastic sachet of suspected shabu.

Layaon was arrested when he tried to conspire in selling the suspected illegal drugs during the operation.

The suspects were taken to Police Station 2 lockup cell./PN