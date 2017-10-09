Drunken man stabs two in Brgy Taculing

BACOLOD City – Two men were injured after they were stabbed in Barangay Taculing, police said.

Resident John Christopher Malucon, 25, and the 23-year-old Roldan Bautista of Barangay Handumanan were walking in Purok BM of Taculing when attacked, a Police Station 6 report showed.

Police identified the suspect as the 35-year-old resident Harry Lapore.

Lapore, who the police said was drunk, stabbed Bautista and Malucon using a broken bottle of beer.

Bautista and Malucon sustained stab wounds on the different parts of the body.

They were rushed to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

Lapore was detained at the Police Station 6 lockup facility.

The incident happened on Oct. 8./PN