DTI claims avian flu impact on business so far minimal

MANILA – The bird flu outbreak in Pampanga is having minimal impact on the business sector as it has been isolated, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“I believe minimal impact since DA (Department of Agriculture) was able to act on it fast to isolate and contain the situation,” Trade secretary Ramon Lopez said in a text message to GMA News Online.

The DA announced over the weekend an outbreak of the avian influenza Type A subtype H5 in a poultry farm in Barangay San Agustin in San Luis, Pampanga.

The outbreak was first detected in a quail farm before it spread to nearby farms.

The DA has since ordered a 1-kilometer quarantine radius and the culling of quails, ducks and chicken within the quarantine zone.

Lopez claimed there was no reported change in the demand for poultry products. “Normal consumer buying behavior,” he said.

Prices of chicken meat in wet markets have declined, while those in supermarkets remain stable. (GMA News)