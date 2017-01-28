DTI warns establishments in NegOcc vs ‘short-changing’

BACOLOD City – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has warned business establishments in Negros Occidental to stop the practice of short-changing, or the act of not providing appropriate change to consumers.

Reginald Hudierez, senior trade and industry development specialist of DTI-Negros Occidental, said Friday they are currently distributing copies of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 10909, or the No Shortchanging Act of 2016, among stores in the province.

The law, with IRR issued last Dec. 21, prohibits business establishments from giving insufficient or no change to consumers.

It aims to protect the interest and promote the general welfare of the consumers as well as establish standards of conduct for business and industry.

Hudierez pointed out that business establishments include any person, natural or juridical, single proprietorship, partnership or corporation, as well as government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) engaged in, or doing business in the country either selling goods or providing services.

“We are currently intensifying our information and dissemination measures to increase public awareness regarding this policy, which is often not observed in the province,” he added.

Under Department Administrative Order No. 16-03, DTI will monitor and enforce compliance of the provisions of the No Shortchanging Act and its IRR.

The agency will also receive and handle complaints against erring business establishments, it said.

In terms of penalties, violators upon notice and hearing shall be subjected to fines ranging from P500 to P25,000 depending on the level of offense, or 3 to 10 percent of its gross sales on the day of the violation, whichever is higher.

In the fourth and last offense, DTI may then recommend the revocation of the establishment’s license to operate.

For GOCCs, officials and employees shall be accountable without prejudice to the filing of anti-graft and criminal charges.

To avoid penalties, Hudierez said it has been suggested to the establishments before that they should round-off to the nearest peso the price of the products.

Hudierez stressed that for basic and prime commodities, rounding-off the prices can also be done provided it should still within the suggested retail prices.

“Stores may implement insignificant increases in the prices, but when it comes to insufficiency of change it should be for the advantage of the consumers,” he said, citing that if the product costs P23.30, the consumer should pay P23 only, not P24. (PNA)