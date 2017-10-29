Dumaguete Diocese to review church policies

DUMAGUETE City – The Diocese of Dumaguete is preparing for its diocesan pastoral assembly to review the Church’s policies in the past two years and to discuss its direction in the next five years.

Monsignor Julius Perpetuo Heruela – who heads the preparations for the diocesan pastoral assembly – explained that the activity is an offshoot of dialogues and consultations with the clergy, religious and lay faithful over the past two years in review of the policies of the diocese.

The pastoral assembly will be on Nov. 11, Heruela said.

One of the highlights of the celebration is Dumaguete Bishop Julito Cortes’ presentation of a roadmap for the diocese in the next five years based on consultations and discussions with the clergy and the lay, said Heruela.

“We need to review the diocese’s pastoral care programs and policies, and come up with new ones in response to the needs of the present time,” he added.

Heruela asked for prayers that the Church will be “guided accordingly as to what direction to take in the coming years.”

The archbishop of Cotabato, Orlando Cardinal Quevedo, was invited as guest speaker for the diocesan pastoral assembly.

The assembly will be held at the Lamberto Macias Sports Center in this city.

Heruela said they are expecting about 8,000 participants from all parishes and other organizations in Negros Oriental to come at the assembly.

Moreover, Dumaguete clergies will have their annual six-day retreat after the diocesan pastoral assembly. (PNA/PN)