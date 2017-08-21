Dumangas ‘rapist’ nabbed in NegOcc

BACOLOD City – Police arrested a rape suspect in Barangay Tapong, Pulupandan, Negros Occidental.

The 35-year-old Evarest Dugayo of Barangay Lacturan, Dumangas, Iloilo was nabbed in his uncle Joelito Derla’s house on Aug. 19, a police report showed.

Dugayo was arrested by the Dumangas municipal police and the Pulupandan municipal police on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Vicente Go of the Regional Trial Court Branch 68 in Dumangas.

The court recommended no bail for Dugayo.

The suspect was detained at the Dumangas municipal police station./PN