Dumarao man kills bro over pig

ILOILO City – A quarrel over a pig may have caused a resident of Dumarao, Capiz to kill his elder brother.

Police are now hunting down the 28-year-old Roger Cardinal of Barangay Tarciano.

He allegedly shot the 33-year-old Ronel on the forehead while the latter was asleep around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Before that, the brothers — both drunk — had a heated argument, initial police investigation showed.

Roger accused Ronel of feeding his pig with pesticide, but the latter denied it, said Senior Inspector Amie Bulaquiña, Dumarao police chief.

When Ronel was already sleeping, his younger brother went inside his room and attacked him, said Bulaquiña.

Bulaquiña said they were asking the family to convince Roger to surrender./PN