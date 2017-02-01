Dungon Creek soon cleared of obstructions?

ILOILO City – Dungon Creek in Barangay Taft North, Mandurriao district will be cleared of unauthorized reclamation. Concerned parties promised to clean the area.

Upon the directive of Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog, City Administrator Hernando Galvez called for a conference with various groups together with City Environment and Natural Resources Office at city hall on Monday regarding the clearing Dungon Creek.

The attendees were unanimous in removing the illegal obstruction from the waterway.

The persons concerned, Leandro and Elena Ong and Ong Ching Liong, represented by lawyer Nelson Oberas, agreed with the removal of reclaimed portions.

Residents complained that around 40 houses within five meters from the creek experienced flooding even during moderate rainfall in barangays Desamparados, Jaro district and 15 houses in Calubihan also in Jaro due to backfilling.

They also claimed that flooding affected 10 houses in Barangay Taft North and eight houses in Barangay Bakhaw in Mandurriao district.

Some 365 residents were affected as assessed during an on-site investigation. (Iloilo City PIO/PN)