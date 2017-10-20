Duterte mulls TV sets in jails

MANILA – Prisoners may soon be allowed to watch television shows inside their cells.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he would put TV sets inside detention cells by the end of the month.

“I came to just observe. Tinitignan ko kung ang sitwasyon ng mga presuhan at OK naman sila and I’m happy and, of course, we would want to give them everything,” said the President.

Duterte visited Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) jails at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Wednesday.

“Ang nasabi ko sa kanila, each and every selda would have a TV by the end of the month. Iyon na lang ang maibigay ko muna,” Duterte said.

According to the chief executive, he is “satisfied” with the way BJMP jails are being run.

“OK ang sitwasyon. They are comfortable, clean … so I would like to congratulate ang kasamahan niyo, kaibigan ko, for a job well done so far. Maski naka-ano ka – limitado iyong pera,” Duterte said.

The President said he would support the upgrade of security apparatuses at the BJMP.

“I assure you, next year, maawa ang Panginoong Diyos, the economy is improving, and we expect to collect more taxes, more to spend for governmental needs,” he said.

Duterte also promised that salaries of police officers would be doubled by January next year.

“As I assured you, sabi ko, iyong salary ninyo doblado. So, by next year, doblado na,” he said. “I’m sure that come January, you will have more elbow room to spend, an increase for your needs and your family’s.”/PN