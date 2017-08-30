Duterte orders lifestyle check on Mabilog

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte said he has ordered a lifestyle check on Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog of Iloilo City.

“Mabilog sent word that he wants to talk to me. And I have some lifestyle check on him,” Duterte said in his speech at the oath-taking ceremony of Philippine National Police Star Rank Officers in Malacañang on Wednesday.

“Like a palace” was how Duterte described Mabilog’s house along Iloilo Esplanade II in the highly urbanized city’s Molo district.

“Anak siguro ito talaga ng mayamang-mayaman,” the President said. “Ang bahay niya talagang pinasilip ko sa mga (National Bureau of Investigation) pati (Bureau of Internal Revenue).”/PN