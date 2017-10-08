‘Duterte to attend MassKara highlights’

BACOLOD City – President Rodrigo Duterte will be in the city on Oct. 22 instead of Oct. 20, according to Mayor Evelio Leonardia.

Leonardia said he was informed by the Presidential Management Staff that Duterte will be arriving in the city during the festival highlights.

But Leonardia clarified that this was unofficial since he is “not the spokesperson of the President.”

The exact time of the President’s arrival was not clear, Leonardia explained.

If the information was correct, the mayor said this will be the first-ever MassKara highlights to be attended by a president of the Philippines.

Last year, Duterte graced the opening of MassKara.

On Oct. 1, Clint Aranas, deputy commissioner for legal group of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, announced that Duterte will join Bacolodnons in celebrating the MassKara Festival on Oct. 20.

Aranas said this during the festival’s opening program at the public plaza./PN