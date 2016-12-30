TODAY, the Filipino nation marks the 120th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom.

Some question the appropriateness of the yearly Dec. 30 observance. This was the day of his execution – a tragic day for the country.

Some suggest remembering Rizal’s heroism should be a happy occasion and June 19 should be it – the day of his birth. This day is also close to June 12, Independence Day. Others observe that by Dec. 30, people are on their Christmas vacation already and Rizal Day activities are thus not well-attended.

In truth, both Dec. 30 and June 19 are significant dates to Filipinos and should be remembered and celebrated. We revere both Rizal’s life and death. His Dec. 30, 1896 martyrdom, symbolizing his great love for country, capped his glorious and well-lived life.

The observance of Rizal Day goes back to the decree issued by General Emilio Aguinaldo on Dec. 20, 1898. But it declared Dec. 30 not only as the anniversary of Rizal’s death but also as “a national day of mourning” for other victims of the oppressive Spanish dominion of the Philippines for over three centuries.

We remember both Rizal’s life and death to arouse nationalistic fervor. Yes, he remains relevant even in contemporary times, to the Pinoy millennials most especially. Rizal left a challenge to the Filipino youth – to fulfil their historical role as “hope of the nation” and take the path of struggle.

There can be no more fitting way to honor Rizal than to pledge the youth’s commitment toward achieving genuine social change. Today is the time for the Filipino youth to commit themselves to that arduous task, knowing fully the long and winding road ahead of them.

The youth and students face many problems: the ramifications of the K-12 program, another round of tuition and other school fees hike, increasing youth unemployment, illegal drugs, and extrajudicial killings, among others.They should take time to review the country’s history and read the lives of our heroes like Rizal to remember their sacrifices to get freedom and independence that we are now enjoying as a nation.

The youth’s dreams and aspirations are slowly eroding. But we must not lose hope and continue on fighting for the rights and interests of the youth and students and the Filipino people.