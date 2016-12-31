A safe and nontoxic New Year revelry

THIS IS our last ditch effort to promote a safe and nontoxic New Year revelry. We urge the public to use alternative noisemakers that will not result in physical injuries, accidental fires and health-damaging emissions.

As 2016 is about to end, we urge community leaders and their constituents to go all out for a harmless celebration sans firecrackers that are dangerous as hell. We remind everyone of the countless incidents of horrific burns, serious infections, ghastly wounds, amputated fingers, damaged eyes, and fires resulting from firecracker explosions, as well as poisoning cases due to the ingestion of firecrackers such as watusi.

If you can help it, do not buy firecrackers. Firecrackers are not really cheap considering their health and environmental impacts and the costly property damage due to fires. Money spent for firecrackers are better spent for food and other household needs.

Setting off firecrackers will release toxic fumes filled with assorted environmental toxicants and obnoxious particles that irritate the respiratory system, especially among young children, the elderly and chronic asthma sufferers. Atmospheric pollutants such as particulate matters increase during the New Year revelries.

So what alternative noisemakers are available out there? For one, there are recycled maracas using empty pineapple juice cans, shakers from used plastic bottles with pebbles, and the all-time favorite torotot. Why not discover fun creating sounds from common kitchen utensils such as pots and pot lids?

For a safe, nontoxic New Year’s welcome, observe the following NOs: No blasting of firecrackers. No firing of guns. No polyvinyl chloride (PVC) boga. No burning of tires. No open burning of garbage. No lighting of sky lanterns.

We also appeal to all conscientious vendors not to sell firecrackers, most especially to kids and teens who are most prone to accidental injuries. The life you save may be that of your own son or daughter. There must be a safer way to earn money during the holidays without jeopardizing the well-being and future of our youth.