NOW IS THE right time to warn everyone about the health hazards posed by blasting firecrackers and fireworks to welcome the New Year. These are air-polluting pyrotechnics.

The environmental pollution produced by firecrackers and fireworks explosion poses severe respiratory ailments such as bronchial asthma, allergic or chronic bronchitis, laryngitis, pneumonia, rhinitis and sinusitis, particularly for babies, children, pregnant women, elderly and other vulnerable population groups.

In addition, exposure to air pollution marked by an increase in suspended particulate matter including minute particles, heavy metal oxides, greenhouse gases and other contaminants, may initiate or exacerbate a host of cardiovascular diseases, which consistently remain as the leading cause of diseases and death in the country.

An increased number of minute particles and suffocating gases in the air can also trigger eye, chest, nose and throat problems and aggravate the conditions of people suffering from allergies, cough and colds.

Prevalent blasting of firecrackers and other pyrotechnics increase the levels of pollutants in the atmosphere during New Year revelries, affecting air quality and consequently, people’s health.

Widespread pollution during these times not only contravenes ongoing local and global efforts to control climate pollution, but also violates our basic right to clean air as safeguarded under the Clean Air Act. Republic Act 8749 or the Clean Air Act recognizes and ensures the people’s right to breathe clean air.

We urge the public to shun away from this toxic tradition and instead use recycled alternative noisemakers such as torotot, pot and pan covers, empty cans, maracas and other musical instruments.