Elderly man shot
BY RESEL JOY TIANERO
Saturday, January 4, 2017
ILOILO City – A 70-year-old man was shot in Purok 2, Barangay Agmanaphao, Mina, Iloilo.
Rodolfo Prior sustained a gunshot wound on the back. He was taken to the Iloilo Provincial Hospital in Pototan.
His attacker was identified as Arnolfo Nograles, also a resident of the village.
Police said the caliber of firearm Nograles used in the shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday remained unknown.
The suspect fled after the incident and remained at large as of this writing./PN