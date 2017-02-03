Elderly man shot

ILOILO City – A 70-year-old man was shot in Purok 2, Barangay Agmanaphao, Mina, Iloilo.

Rodolfo Prior sustained a gunshot wound on the back. He was taken to the Iloilo Provincial Hospital in Pototan.

His attacker was identified as Arnolfo Nograles, also a resident of the village.

Police said the caliber of firearm Nograles used in the shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday remained unknown.

The suspect fled after the incident and remained at large as of this writing./PN