‘Emergency cases first in reg’l hospital’

BACOLOD City – Emergency surgical cases are prioritized in the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital.

Hospital chief Dr. Julius Drilon wanted the public to be aware of the “pressing challenges” they face as a “catch basin” of patients across Negros Occidental.

The hospital regularly caters to an average of 650 inpatients, 450 outpatients and 230 emergency cases.

But the hospital only has a 400-bed capacity and its finances were depleting, Drilon said.

“If we find it not urgent, they (patients) have to wait,” he explained. “Unahon namon ang emergency and acute cases.”

For outpatients, Drilon suggested that they go to health centers first. “We cannot accommodate those, including non-emergency surgical procedures,” he added.

With 1,700 staffers – nurses, doctors other personnel – Drilon said their “manpower is utilized beyond exhaustion.”

The hospital had received complaints from patients, prompting the Department of Health to investigate./PN