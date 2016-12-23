Employee victimized by ‘bukas kotse’ gang

BACOLOD City – A warehouse custodian of a mall reported to Police Station 8 that he was victimized by the “bukas kotse” gang on Wednesday.

Jansen Guillena, 36, of Purok KBS, Barangay Sum-ag said he parked his van at the mall’s parking area.

When he went out of his office around 7:30 p.m., he discovered that his vehicle was already unlocked. His things were also scattered inside his van.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect forcibly picked the sliding window of the van and unlocked the door.

The suspect took away the bags and duplicate keys of the victim.

Police Station 8 is still investigating the case./PN