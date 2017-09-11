Ex-cop arrested for ‘kidnapping, murder’

BACOLOD City – A former police officer was arrested on South Capitol road in Barangay 6.

Police Station 2 caught Rule Villcanas, a former police officer 2 of the Bacolod City Police Office, on the strength of two arrest warrants for kidnapping and murder issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 64 in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental and RTC Branch 42 in this city.

Villacanas was accused of the kidnap and murder of former village chief Eleuterio “Dodong” Salabas, Visayan Maritime Academy instructor Ricardo Suganob and maritime student Maximo Lomoljo, a police report showed.

Also accused were Bonifer Gotas, Nelson Grijaldo, Richard Salazar and Dennis Belandres.

The prime suspect – former senior inspector Clarence Dongail – was detained at the New Bilibid Prison.

Villacanas was working as a checker in a port in General Santos City but went back to the city in 2016.

He said he wants to be detained in the city to be near his family./PN