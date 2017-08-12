Expensive pairs of shoes stolen
BY ALEXANDRA LUISE ESCALANTE, Intern
ILOILO City – An unidentified woman barged into a house at Westwood Subdivision in Mandurriao district and stole expensive pairs of shoes.
Karen Enoslay woke up around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 and saw a woman at their fence, a police report showed.
Suspicious, she went to check their belongings and found the following items missing:
* a pair of World Balance shoes worth P1,000
* a pair of Nike shoes worth P4,000
* another pair of Nike shoes worth P5,000
Enoslay believes the woman she saw at the fence was a thief and took these pairs of shoes.
Police were still trying to identify the culprit as of this writing./PN