Expensive pairs of shoes stolen

ILOILO City – An unidentified woman barged into a house at Westwood Subdivision in Mandurriao district and stole expensive pairs of shoes.

Karen Enoslay woke up around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 and saw a woman at their fence, a police report showed.

Suspicious, she went to check their belongings and found the following items missing:

* a pair of World Balance shoes worth P1,000

* a pair of Nike shoes worth P4,000

* another pair of Nike shoes worth P5,000

Enoslay believes the woman she saw at the fence was a thief and took these pairs of shoes.

Police were still trying to identify the culprit as of this writing./PN