Falling beams kill two construction workers

BACOLOD City – Beams of an unfinished building fell on two construction workers in Barangay 8 around 3 a.m. yesterday. The construction workers died, a police report showed.

They were the 36-year-old Abraham Heracleo of Barangay Singcang-Airport in the city and Dodie Boy Mallorca, 31, of Barangay Chambery, Manapla, Negros Occidental.

Heracleo and Mallorca were rushed to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital where attending physicians pronounced them “dead on arrival.”

Heracleo and Mallorca – both steel men – were on night duty when the incident happened, police said.

The building is owned by Ayala Land.

Officers from Police Station 2 were determining the cause of the accident./PN