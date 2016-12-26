Farmer arrested on Christmas Eve

ILOILO City – A farmer was arrested on Christmas Eve for illegal gun possession and alarm and scandal in Barangay Camalig, Jaro district.

The 27-year-old Tisoy Pineda of Sitio Talanggago, Barangay Pandan, Dingle, Iloilo was detained at the Jaro police station.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 24 the unruly suspect fired his .38 revolver and this upset Barangay Camalig residents. They sought the police’s help.

Responding police officers subdued Pineda and seized his gun./PN