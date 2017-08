BACOLOD City – A farmer was stabbed on the chest in Barangay Elecia, La Libertad, Negros Oriental.

Juner Gaco of Barangay Pitogo attacked resident Melvin Faburada on Aug. 12, a police report showed.

Gaco and Faburada were having a drinking spree when they had an argument.

Gaco ran away after the incident while Faburada was rushed to the Pacuan Community Primary Hospital in La Libertad.

Police are finding Gaco./PN