Fast-track BCC accreditation, school officials told

BACOLOD City – Fast-track the accreditation of the Bacolod City College (BCC) to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Rep. Greg Gasataya urged BCC officials.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the free tuition bill into a law on Aug. 3.

Republic Act 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, gives full tuition subsidy for students in state universities and colleges (SUCs), local universities and colleges, and state-run technical-vocational schools in the country.

Students may avail themselves of free tuition once BCC gets CHED-accredited, said Gasataya.

BCC is a community college operated by the city government.

Gasataya said he instructed BCC officials to process the accreditation last year yet. He also made follow-ups with CHED over the last few weeks.

BCC needs to submit a few more requirements, Gasataya learned. He did not say what the requirements were.

Many schools were also applying for CHED accreditation, he stressed./PN