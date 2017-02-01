FOR athletes in any sporting discipline, when they reach the age of 34, they are generally considered ancient and are routinely abused by the 20-somethings. They have lost most of the agility and some of the abilities that defined them during their prime. Their bodies cannot anymore achieve what their minds conceived.

But there are a few exceptions to the rule. With the way they take care of their bodies, they seem to defy the natural process of antiquation and we marvel at their enduring power. Just like the Energizer bunny, they keep going and going. Age will surely catch up but until that time comes, they continue to ply their crafts with good results.

The NBA’s Vince Carter recently turned 40 but he’s an important contributor for Memphis’ cause in a reserve role. Yes, he can’t defy gravity like the Vince of old but we occasionally see him do some vintage moves. Likewise, 39-year olds Manu Ginobili and Jason Terry also play vital roles in their respective teams. Thirty-eight-year-old Dirk Nowitzki starts for Dallas and is number 6 all-time on the NBA’s scoring list.

In the homefront, the PBA has a handful of 40-somethings still on their team’s active list. Topping them is Asi Taulava at 43 and Mick Pennisi who will be 42 this March. Ginebra’s Jayjay Helterbrand can still run rings around lesser guards at 40, likewise, the 39-year-old Dondon Hontiveros is still sharp with his outside sniping, not to mention his defensive prowess. In 1998, Robert Jaworski finally retired from active basketball at the age of 52.

In the world of combat sports, boxer/politician Manny Pacquiao at 38 can still pound carefully selected opponents black and blue. MMA’s Dan Henderson has no plans of retirement at 45. Light heavyweight Bernard Hopkins fought his last professional fight last December at the age of 52.

The oldest active football player will be 50-years old next month. Kazuyoshi Miura, a striker, was given another one-year contract by Yokohama FC, a Division 2 team in the J-League. The Japanese footballer had been playing professionally since he was 15 years old, mainly in South America. He played for Japan’s national football team and had 55 goals in 200 appearances. He is the oldest goal scorer on record in the J-League and this year is his 35th season.

The most recent “battle of the oldies” last weekend was a classic. Roger Federer, at 35, prevailed over a much younger Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. Although Nadal is not exactly young at 30, the five-year age difference in any sport is a factor but that didn’t seem to bother Federer. The last time both met at a Grand Slam finals was in 2011.

Federer became the first man to win 18 Grand Slam titles and the first to win at least five titles at three different Grand Slam tournaments. Since there were hints that this could be his last year of active tennis, it would be nice to see him figure prominently in the three remaining GS tournaments scheduled – the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Winning them won’t be bad either.

Yes, old guys rule!/PN