Female inmate accuses cop of sexual harassment

ILOILO City – A female inmate of the police station in Mandurriao district accused a police officer of sexual harassment.

According to the 19-year-old complainant, a resident of Barangay Nazaret, Buenavista, Guimaras, Police Officer 3 Miguel Jancilan touched her private parts.

Jancilan was an intelligence officer of the Mandurriao police station.

The complainant was detained at the Mandurriao police station on Jan. 25 for alleged shoplifting. She was accused of stealing P20,000 worth of clothes from a mall.

If the inmate were to be believed, Jancilan touched her breasts around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Jancilan denied the allegation before his superior, Chief Inspector Al Loren Bigay. He simply talked to the inmate and took her picture, he said.

Bigay said he reviewed the video recordings of the police station’s closed circuit television camera but it was not clear if the harassment indeed happened.

“We will conduct an investigation. We will give Jancilan a chance to defend himself,” said Bigay.

The complainant was released from detention on Jan. 29 after posting bail for her theft case.

Jancilan, meanwhile, is currently undergoing training (Close Protection course) at the Police Regional Office 6./PN