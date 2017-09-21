Fierce, fearless rule at Robinsons Campus Fashionista 2017 grand finals

SIXTEEN aspiring ramp models took the challenge during this season’s Robinsons Campus Fashionista Model Search!

After a grueling two months of elimination rounds, Robinsons Malls in Iloilo came up with the best eight male and female models to complete this year’s grand finalists. The Fountain Area of Robinsons Place Iloilo was transformed perfectly to an explosive runway arena adding to the fierceness and the fearless-ness personas of the models.

Adjudged grand winners were Jonny Mirko Idone (male category) and Princess Ira Panizal (female category), while Robert Michael Hudak and Ann Roxal Palmares took home the runner-up awards. Best Photo Awardees were Jonny Mirko Idone (male category) and Colyn Morante (female category).

Now on its 14th year, Robinsons Campus Fashionista continues to be the highly-anticipated and much-participated model search in Iloilo. It has become the avenue of young Ilonggo ladies and gents who want to pursue their dreams of becoming a top ramp model. Special thanks to Maldita, Robinsons Department Store, and Picture City./PN

CAPTIONS:

ROB01 – Female finalists in Bo Parcon.

ROB02 – Male finalists in Bo Parcon.

ROB03 – Female finalists in Red Girl of Robinsons Department Store.

ROB04 – Male finalists in Portside of Robinsons Department Store.

ROB05 – Female finalists in Edgar San Diego.

ROB06 – Male finalists in Richard Papa.

0251 – (From left to right) Robinsons Campus Fashionista winners: Ann Roxal Palmares (female category runner-up), Princess Ira Panizal (female category grand winner), Jonny Marky Idone (male category grand winner), and Robert Michael Hudak (male category runner-up)

0234 – Robinsons Campus Fashionista winners with judges Star Magic talent Helga Krapf (leftmost), Manila-based designers Edgar San Diego (2nd from left), and Richard Papa (rightmost), and Robinsons Malls regional marketing communications manager Rofel John Parreno (2nd from right)