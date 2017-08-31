‘Filipinos world’s most optimistic consumers’

MANILA – Filipinos are the most optimistic consumers in the world, according to a Nielsen study released Thursday, in another reflection of the country’s robust economic growth.

The Philippines scored 130 in Nielsen’s Global Survey of Consumer Confidence and Spending Intentions for the second quarter. While it was a 2-point decline from the fourth quarter of 2016, it was still enough to beat second-placer India which scored 128.

The results were “not surprising given that the economy remains to be one of the strongest in Asia,” said Nielsen Philippines managing director Stuart Jamieson.

The Philippines’ gross domestic product in the second quarter grew 6.5 percent, beating expectations and bested only by China.

The index tracks perceptions on job prospects, personal finances, immediate spending intentions and related economic issues in 63 countries, Nielsen said.

A score above 100 indicates optimism, while a score below the baseline indicates pessimism, it said.

Globally, consumer confidence in the second quarter improved to 104, up 3 points from the fourth quarter of last year, Nielsen said.

India’s score showed an 8-point decline from the previous survey period. The US slipped 5 points to 118 while Vietnam’s score gained 5 points to 117. (ABS-CBN News)