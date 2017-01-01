MANILA – The Senate is looking to come up with a decision to either approve or disapprove a bill reviving death penalty by June.

But, Senate president Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III said the Upper House has not set a timetable for the legislation.

“Sa ngayon, a couple of bills have been filed relating to the death penalty and the justice committee has started hearing at least one of those bills,” said Pimentel.

The Senate still has 41 session days to discuss death penalty, the senator from Cagayan de Oro said.

“I think that’s a realistic timetable… The House target of June is realistic. That should be sufficient time for the Senate to have its own recommendation,” he added.

Rep. Reynaldo Umali, chairman of the House committee on justice, has said they could pass the death penalty bill by May or before the close of the first regular session.

The Lower House, according to Umali, will work for the bill’s immediate passage because it is a legislative priority of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“This is on top of our priority because the priority was given by no less than the President on the matter,” he went further./PN