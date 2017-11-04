Fire razes 12 houses in Brgy Mansilingan

BACOLOD City – Yesterday, fire burned down 12 houses in Barangay Mansilingan in the city, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Fire started razing the houses around 9 a.m. and it took fire fighters around 40 minutes to declare a “fire out.”

The blaze came from a faulty electrical wiring in Rodney Javelosa’s house, a BFP report showed.

The houses in the neighborhood were mostly made of light materials, allowing the fire to spread quickly, said Fire Officer 3 Cornelio Silva.

The other destroyed houses were owned by Leizel Carillo, Jarred Zaragoza, Margie Galanza, Ninfa Alvarado, Jonalyn Abello, Remedios Soriano, Gina Villanueva, Cris Plong, Joelifer Jabillo, Rho John Javelosa, and Ann Nesia.

No one was killed or hurt, the BFP said.

The BFP added that the blaze also left three houses partially damaged.

The affected families temporarily stayed at the multi-purpose hall in the village, according to village official Boy Pico.

An estimated P300-million damage was left after the blaze. (With Aksyon Radyo Bacolod/PN)