Fireman ‘defames’ SWAT

ILOILO City – You don’t mess with the SWAT.

A fire officer and his wife were facing defamation and assault complaints for allegedly displaying crude behavior before officers of the Special Weapons and Tactics team of the Iloilo City Police Office.

Fire Officer 1 Rommel Bernardo, who was assigned at the Bureau of Fire Protection Region 6, and wife Klyzza Marie Gregori-Bernardo were arrested and detained at the Mandurriao police station custodial facility.

Allegedly drunk, Bernardo urinated on a SWAT van parked at Smallvile entertainment complex in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, said Chief Inspector Juvy Navales, district police chief.

One of the officers rebuked Bernardo, who got irked in response, orally defamed the police and showed them a “dirty finger,” Navales said.

Bernardo resisted arrest but was later subdued. His wife was with him, police said.

Navales said the couple were facing charges for oral defamation, direct assault and resisting arrest.

Bernardo denied urinating on the SWAT van itself. He claimed he took a leak somewhere near the SWAT van./PN