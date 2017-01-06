First ‘Konsiyerto Para sa Turismo’ slated in Aklan

ILOILO City – To showcase local talents in the region, the Department of Tourism (DOT) will hold a concert on Jan. 5 at Pastrana Park, Kalibo, Aklan.

Dubbed Konsiyerto Para sa Turismo 2017, the event will gather local artists and songwriters.

“Apart from giving entertainment, Konsiyerto Para sa Turismo aims to showcase the talents of Western Visayans. We want to position Western Visayas not just as a region of natural wonders but also of vibrant and rich culture and traditions and warm welcoming people,” DOT regional director Atty. Helen Catalbas said in a statement sent to Panay News.

The lineup of artists include Amabelle Pomocol (1st place song for Experience Western Visayas First English Songwriting Competition), Ilonggo Down South (2nd runner-up, 2012 Experience Western Visayas First Hiligaynon Rap Song Competition), Eunoia/M.I.C. (1st runner-up, 2012 Experience Western Visayas First Hiligaynon Rap Song Competition) and Tumandok Crew (Champion, 2012 Experience Western Visayas First Hiligaynon Rap Song Competition), and 2Live Crew.

Catalbas also revealed that they are planning to hold the concert in Capiz, Antique and Negros Occidental to further promote local talents and encourage people to support them.

“We want this event to be one of the biggest platforms for our local artists and songwriters to present their crafts. We want our residents to appreciate and be proud of Western Visayas through our local talents and products that showcase the bests of our region,” the DOT-6 chief said./PN