Fish vendor killed in Cadiz

BACOLOD City – A fish vendor was killed around 3 a.m. yesterday in Barangay Zone 6, Cadiz City.

Nelson Reboton Si-at, 52, a resident of Sitio Canipa-an, Barangay Banquerohan in the city, was shot dead by unidentified suspects.

Superintendent Edel Jose Manzano said the victim was drinking coffee at a coffee shop near the flea market when two men shot him.

The suspects immediately escaped after the incident.

Initial report disclosed that an old grudge between the victim and the suspects led to the killing.

Investigation on the case is ongoing as of press time./PN