Fisherman found dead on coast

BACOLOD City – A fisherman who went missing for two days was found dead and floating on the coast of Sitio Pasil, Barangay 6-A, Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

The 40-year-old Edgardo Escabillo of Barangay Manta-anagan, EB Magalona, Negros Occidental went fishing around 4 a.m. on Aug. 30 and was not seen until around 10 a.m. on Sept. 1, a police report showed.

His body was found 5 kilometers away from the shore, according to Superintendent German Garbosa, Victorias City police chief.

Escabillo was positively identified by his brother, who the police did not name.

Police were investigating the death.