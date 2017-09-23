Five falls in drug bust

BACOLOD City – Five persons from Barangay Villamonte were facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

One was the 27-year-old Dennis Ian Cardenas.

Cardenas was arrested after selling a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer for P200 around 7 p.m. on Sept. 21, a police report showed.

When frisked, Cardenas yielded three more sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and P280 cash.

On the same night, police caught four persons while they were having a “pot session” in the village.

They include 46-year-old Elsie Alabata, Joel Gabriel Salvador, 37, Danilo Cardenas, 66, and Michael De la Torre Sumagaysay, 19.

The police report did not state how Dennis Ian and Danilo were related.

They were all detained at the Police Station 4 lockup facility./PN