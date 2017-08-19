FLA to reclaim land in Malay

KALIBO, Aklan – A foreshore lease agreement (FLA) covering the areas from Barangay Caticlan to Barangay Poblacion was approved by the Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of Malay.

The FLA, proposed by Mayor Ceciron Cawaling, will be executed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

It will authorize the lessee to occupy, utilize, develop, and manage the foreshore lands including the marshy parts of the covered area.

It will cover the stretch from Barangay Caticlan to barangays Argao, Balusbos, Motag, Sambiray, Cubay Sur and Poblacion.

“The FLA will reshape and transform the mainland Malay into a harbor city,” said SB committee on laws and ordinances vice chairman Floribar Bautista.

In Aug. 15, the SB gave a go-signal to Cawaling to “decongest” Boracay Island.

Currently, the Caticlan jetty port occupies the reclaimed land in the northern part of Malay and is expected to expand due to increasing tourist traffic. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)