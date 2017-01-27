Floodbuster downs NLEX as Mallari scores career high

MANILA – Mahindra Floodbuster leaned on the career-game of Alex Mallari to waylay the NLEX Road Warriors, 106-96, in the 2016-2017 Oppo PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Mallari, who transferred from the Star Hotshots during the off-season, finished with near triple-double 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the way for Floodbuster, which improved to a 3-7 win-loss slate.

Rookie Reden Celda chipped in a career-best 18 points, while Russel Escoto, Pedrito Galanza and Jeckster Apinan had 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Floodbuster.

However, the win proved to be costly for Mahindra as Escoto, who was part of the Gilas Pilipinas 5.0 24-man pool, suffered an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter.

Trailing at the end of the opening frame, Floodbuster started strong in the second quarter behind Mallari, Galanza and Jason Deutchman to take a 36-33 lead. It later grew to 57-49 at halftime on triples by Galanza and Mallari.

Floodbuster were still hanging on to a 59-49 lead in the third frame when the Road Warriors responded with a huge run behind Eman Monfort, Kevin Alas and Jonas Villanueva to tie the score at 77-all.

The Road Warriors even snatched the lead at 81-77 early in the final frame but Mallari scored nine straight points as Mahindra pulled to a 99-85 lead behind Celda and Galanza.

The Road Warriors made its last push to come to within 99-90 but Floodbuster sealed its third victory of the conference with a triple from Philip Paniamogan and free throws by Mallari.

Eric Camson top-scored with 17 points, while Bradwyn Guinto and Marnel Baracael had 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Road Warriors, which suffered its third straight loss to slide down to a 2-8 slate./PN