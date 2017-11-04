‘Flyover passable in late-November’

BACOLOD City – The flyover located at the intersection of Araneta and Magsaysay streets is expected to be passable in late-November, according to Rep. Greg Gasataya.

Gasataya said the Department of Public Works and Highways informed him that Nov. 30 is the set deadline for the flyover’s construction.

The construction of the two-lane flyover, which is 195-meter long, started last week of March this year.

A total of P367 million was allocated for the flyover’s construction.

The flyover will be the second of its kind in the city. The first one – which was inaugurated on Aug. 19, 2011 – is situated on Lacson-Circumferential roads at Bangga Pepsi in Barangay Bata.

District Engineer Abraham Villareal said two more flyovers will be built in the city./PN