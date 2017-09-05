For this young designer, first love never dies

SHE may have gone into college, got busy with her academics, and ventured into other interests. But Kristine Joy Javier now believes that you can never run away from your first love.

“I started designing when I was six years old. It has always been my first love,” she says, adding that unlike other kids who loved to go out and play, she opted to stay in her room and bury herself in tons of fashion magazines.

“Fashion became my saving grace when I was a child. It provided me a sense of escape, a way to cope with my father’s death,” she says.

But as Javier grew up, she thought the fashion industry was a hard place to get into. Thus, she pursued writing.

But the universe had another plan for her. Upon enrolling at the University of the Philippines Visayas under the BA Communications and Media Studies program, Javier joined UP Modus, a student organization consisting of designers, models, photographers, and fashion enthusiasts, among others.

Javier’s talent was discovered. She even had a chance to hold her first ever fashion show during the 2017 Fiber Fashion Fair last month.

Donning fashion-forward ensembles in shades of blue, Javier’s models strutted their way to let the Ilonggo community know about a young artist who is oozing with so much talent and passion.

Javier explains that the inspiration for her designs comes from real people. “I am constantly inspired by real people. That’s when fashion moves from the superficial to something meaningful. I wanted to create pieces that are beautiful but at the same time, relatable.”

A fan of local designer Vania Romoff, Javier knows that she cannot be where she is now without the support of her family. “Because of my family’s support, I was able to pursue my craft. While everyone was on their way to become doctors or lawyers, my mother believed in me and accepted my dream to be part of the creative world.”

Lastly, this young designer adds: “I seriously think that a lot of creative people are out there in the fashion world if they were only given the right support.”/PN