Foreigners fall in Boracay drug busts

BORACAY – Several foreigners were arrested in illegal drug buy-bust operations in this island resort from July to December.

At least 20 Taiwanese, seven Chinese and two British people were caught, according to the Aklan Police Provincial Office.

The Philippine National Police launched in July an intensified antidrug campaign in keeping with the promise of President Rodrigo Duterte to rid the country of illegal drugs in months.

But Flosemer Gonzales of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office said the courts have allowed 15 Taiwanese and Chinese nationals arrested over illegal drugs to post bail.

“The Taiwanese government is coordinating [with local authorities] to ensure their [citizens’] safety,” said Gonzales.

Meanwhile Provincial Board Nemesio Neron gave Duterte credit for his resolve.

But “I give him [only] 88 percent because his campaign policy was not clear and perfect,” said Neron. “It seems that his antidrug policy was infested by politics. He should use an iron hand if he is really serious.”

He also called on the Philippine National Police to review unresolved criminal cases linked to illegal drugs.

“I know several [unresolved] cases in Aklan and Metro Manila perpetrated by influential personalities, who have gone scot-free,” said the former police general.

Neron served as police commander in Aklan and Valenzuela City before entering politics./PN